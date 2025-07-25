Support Over Stigma showcases mental health resources for military and first responders

FILE - Support Over Stigma, a non-profit supporting military personnel and first responders, is celebrating a ribbon-cutting event on July 29. Pictured, volunteers helped assemble care packages as part of the group's program for deployed troops, veterans and first responders. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Support Over Stigma Inc. – a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military personnel, veterans, first responders and their families facing mental health or service-related challenges – is celebrating a ribbon-cutting and networking event.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on July 29 at 2551 DuKane Drive, Suite A1, in St. Charles, members of the community can learn about the organization’s resources, peer support, care packages with mental health information and caregiver and spouse support groups.

The organization also provides 12-step programs, kids’ programs and assistance with food and housing insecurity, according to Support Over Stigma’s website, supportoverstigma.org. The event is co-hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

“Our volunteer-driven team is committed to preventing suicide and making a meaningful impact in the community,” CEO Zoeie Kreiner stated on the chamber’s website. “We assist with veteran employee resource groups, veteran and first responder recognition, and offer speakers on topics such as mental health and wellness, food and housing insecurity, and the importance of building your tribe.”

Since 2020, the organization has provided services to more than 26,000 veterans and first responders, sent more than 5,750 care packages and helped more than 1,100 homeless veterans, according to their website.

To learn more about the organization and its services, visit their website supportoverstigma.org. You can also contact info@supportoverstigma.org or call 630-492-0308.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, the organization urges you to dial 911 or dial 988 and press 1. You can also go to the nearest ER or VA clinic.