Geneva announces water main replacement works begins within days

The city of Geneva will conduct water main replacement work near Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, pictured. (Sandy Bressner)

The city of Geneva will begin a water main replacement project located near the Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital Health and Fitness Center.

The construction will begin July 28, but the contractor will begin mobilizing equipment the week of July 21. The replacement is designed to enhance water service reliability. The fitness center will remain open during construction. Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of operating equipment and contractors.

Geneva published a map to outline the constructions location online at geneva.il.us/1638/Delnor-Hospital-Water-Main-Project. The fitness center parking lot’s main driving lane will be open, though the lot may have certain sections closed to accommodate construction. The Northwestern Medicine campus building access and Delnor Drive will remain open.

The fitness center’s water service will not be disrupted except during the water main’s connection. The hospital will receive advanced notice of the water main connection from the city.

Construction is expected to be completed by late August. The entire project is scheduled to conclude in mid-September, weather permitting. The city of Geneva schedule construction to coincide with the fitness center’s pool maintenance closure, scheduled for July 28 through Aug. 11.