Kane County Forest Preserve District to offer kayak fishing program

Shaw Local file photo – The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold a youth kayak fishing program for children in sixth through 12th grade to explore local lakes and home fishing skills. (Brian Hurley)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will hold a youth kayak fishing program for children in sixth through 12th grade to explore local lakes and home fishing skills.

Sessions run from July 17 through Aug. 5.

Participants can use specially designed watercraft to improve fishing skills. A pedal kayak, safety equipment, fishing gear, and kayaking instruction will be provided. Attendees must bring a snack, tackle box, water and sunscreen. The sessions will be led by Chi-Yak Adventures professional kayak fishing instructors.

The program schedule includes:

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 22 Grunwald Farms Forest Preserve, 02S035 Lorang Road, Elburn

8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Big Rock Forest Preserve, 46W072 Jericho Road, Big Rock

Registration is required and due one week before the program. The registration fee is $99. To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190, or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For information, visit kaneforest.com or the forest preserve district’s social media pages.