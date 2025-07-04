Batavia, Geneva Knights of Columbus annual Tootsie Roll Drive begins Sept. 5

Shaw Local file – The Batavia and Geneva Knights of Columbus Council 2191 will hold its annual Tootsie Roll Drive in September to raise awareness and funds for people with intellectual disabilities. (Photo provided by Yorkville's Knights of Columbus)

BATAVIA – The Batavia and Geneva Knights of Columbus Council 2191 will hold its annual Tootsie Roll Drive in September to raise awareness and funds for people with intellectual disabilities.

The drive will run Sept. 5 through Sept. 7 in Batavia, Geneva, and St. Charles.

The Knights will wear yellow vests and stand at road intersections or in storefronts. Participants are invited to donate spare change, dollars, or electronic donations for a Tootsie Roll candy.

Electronic donations are welcome via the drive’s QR Code.

Donations will support organizations that aid citizens with medical needs, job opportunities, recreation activities, social activities and Special Olympics funding.

Donation recipients include Markland in Geneva, Special Camps for Special Needs in Winfield, Fox Valley Special Recreation in Aurora, Valley Sheltered Workshops in Batavia, Giant Steps in Lisle, and Association for Individual Development in Aurora.

Geneva and Batavia residents helped raise more than $25,000 during the Tootsie Roll Drive in 2024.