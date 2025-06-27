Woof! Wag! Geneva welcomes comfort dog Tommy

Geneva police welcome its newest member – Tommy the comfort dog. Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs trained the golden retriever to be a comfort dog. Community Service Officer Brad Koontz, said the dog already comforted a small child following a car crash. (Photo provided by City of Geneva )

GENEVA – Even before Tommy, an 18-month-old Golden Retriever, was sworn in to service as Geneva’s first comfort dog, the shaggy canine had already been called to action.

“We had a little car accident on the Fabyan Bridge and a little 5-year-old girl was pretty shaken up,” Community Service Officer Brad Koontz said at a special Committee of the Whole June 23. “I just asked her if she wanted to meet my friend. And I brought him over and she instantly changed from being terrified to – you know – ‘Oh, it’s a puppy!’”

“And Tommy knows that?” Mayor Kevin Burns asked.

“I would hope he does,” Koontz said. “He seems to know it.”

Geneva Community Service Officer Brad Koontz presented Tommy, the city's new comfort dog, at a special Committee of the Whole June 23, 2025. Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs trained the 18-month-old golden retriever. (Photo provided by City of Geneva)

“And will he be around later on tonight to calm us during the Committee of the Whole discussion?” Burns said, prompting laughter.

“Yes,” Koontz said.

Geneva police partnered with Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs, a nonprofit in Tinley Park that trains dogs to comfort people experiencing trauma.

Kim Laidlaw, president and founder of Healing Hearts, said she and trainer Linda Fox, who is also co-founder and vice president, both started training guide dogs 20 years ago.

“Thank you for giving us the opportunity to provide such a wonderful dog to this city,” Laidlaw said. “I think Tommy is going to do great things. ... You know, statistics just show that having a dog around is not only good for your residents, but it’s also good for the staff.”

Laidlaw said the organization just placed a dog at a 911 center, one that is going to the New Lenox Fire Department – and a list of 15 schools awaiting a comfort dog.

Tommy’s name came from a fundraiser to name a comfort dog in honor or memory of someone – and this dog was named for Laidlaw’s late father.

“It’s really touching and emotional for me – see I’m going to cry – to be able to see him placed here,” Laidlaw said.

Eric and Audrey Fields, and their daughters, Maria and Tasha, fostered Tommy from the time he was 8 weeks old.

Laidlaw said after a year with the Fields, Tommy went to another family. That way, he could experience different environments – city, rural, to be with other dogs, or be by himself – as part of his training.

Burns asked Maria Fields what that was like to bring Tommy home at 8 weeks and then let him go.

Geneva Sgt. Brad Jerdee gives the city's new comfort dog, Tommy, a hug. Community Service Officer Brad Koontz presented the 18-month-old golden retriever at a special Committee of the Whole June 23, 2025. (Provided by City of Geneva)

“It is hard to let them go” Maria Fields said. “But it’s all about perspective. Keeping in mind ... the lives that he’s going to impact is going to go so much greater than just in our family and the people that we know. And so, that makes it worthwhile.”

Koontz said he and Tommy have been together since May 30. Six weeks before that, they trained at an elementary school in Aurora on Thursday nights.

Burns asked Koontz if he had any insights into Tommy.

“He does like to chase squirrels, as most dogs do,” Koontz said. “Loves to play ball. You might see us down on South Street at the baseball field in the morning. He likes to chase the ball.”

Police Chief Eric Passarelli said he first approached City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins with the idea of a comfort dog, and she was in support.

“I think we saw the need in the community as the department has worked very hard to increase our mental health services to the community and to our staff,” Passarelli said. “A lot of things happen, a lot of traumatic events, and so to be able to offer something like this is an amazing gift to the community.”

Burns gave Tommy an official oath of office.

Koontz interpreted and answered for him, while the dog stood alongside looking expectantly and wagging his tail.

Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary owner Jeff DiRe presented Koontz with a gift basket for Tommy.

More information about Healing Hearts Comfort Dogs is available online at healingheartscomfortdogs.org.