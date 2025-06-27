Electronics recycling offered in Aurora Saturday

Shaw Local January 2024 file photo – Area residents are invited to bring their aging electronics and other items to a public recycling and shredding event Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Aurora. (Earleen Hinton)

AURORA – Area residents are invited to bring their aging electronics and other items to a public recycling and shredding event Saturday in Aurora.

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, will partner with KCT Credit Union to host her annual Community Recycle and Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon in Kifowit’s district office parking lot, 1677 Montgomery Road, Aurora.

Residents are limited to three garbage bags or two banker boxes. Participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles. The event will be held regardless of the weather.

Items accepted for recycling include computer tower, microwaves, DVD players, VCRs, video game consoles, printers, cables, receivers and fax machines. Books, cell phones and eyeglasses also will be accepted for donation.