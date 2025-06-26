Kane Health Dept. urges care to avoid bug-borne illnesses

The northern house mosquito (Culex pipiens) can transmit the West Nile virus from infected birds to humans. (Illinois Department of Public Health)

Through its “Fight the Bite” campaign, the Kane County Health Department is reminding residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their families from mosquito and tick bites, according to a news release.

Health officials want to raise awareness about preventing the spread of West Nile virus through mosquitoes or Lyme disease from tick bites.

“Spending time outdoors is one of the best parts of summer,” Health Department Executive Director Michael Isaacson said in the release.

“But it’s important to take steps to avoid bites from mosquitoes and ticks, which can carry serious diseases,” Isaacson said. “Preventing bites and eliminating mosquito breeding sites are simple, effective ways to stay safe this season.”

West Nile is a virus spread by Culex pipiens mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. These mosquitoes are prevalent in hot, dry weather as they breed in stagnant water such as in street catch basins, ditches, birdbaths and other sources of standing water.

The mosquitoes that typically carry West Nile virus – commonly called the house mosquito – are not as noticeable after heavy rains.

Residents also should check their window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out.

Most people with West Nile virus have no symptoms of illness, but some may become ill three to 14 days later.

Only about two people out of 10 who are bitten by an infected mosquito will experience any illness. Symptoms are usually mild and include fever, headache and body aches, but serious illness, such as encephalitis and meningitis, and death are possible.

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a blacklegged tick - also known as a deer tick. The tick carries Lyme disease. (James Gathany)

Lyme disease is caused by a blacklegged tick that is carrying the Borrelia bacteria. Symptoms start within three to 30 days in three stages, beginning with a rash in the form of a circle that spreads from the site of the bite, headache and fever.

If left untreated, it can spread to the joints, heart and nervous system, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Spotted fever rickettsioses are a group of diseases caused by closely related bacteria spread through the bites of infected ticks and mites, also according to the CDC.

Symptoms can include a dark scab at the bite, fever, headache, rash and muscle aches.

To avoid tick bites, residents should stay on marked trails and avoid tall grass and brush when hiking or walking outdoors, according to the release.

Residents should also use tick repellent on skin and clothing, wear light-colored clothing to spot ticks more easily, and check each other and pets after being outside.

More information about insect-borne diseases and preventing mosquito and tick bites is online at kanehealth.com or at facebook.com/kanehealth.