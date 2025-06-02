St. Charles plans to appoint new City Clerk in July, still seeking applicants

Candidates for St. Charles City Clerk are welcome to apply until June 9. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@sha)

St. Charles Mayor Clint Hull will soon appoint a new City Clerk and the city’s selection process is underway.

After running unopposed in April, clerk-elect Susan Hanson was not sworn in with her fellow elected officials on May 5 because she moved outside of city limits after the election.

Former Clerk Nancy Garrison was reappointed as interim clerk while the city conducts the search for a long-term replacement.

The candidate will be appointed by the mayor with City Council approval. They will serve as City Clerk for the remainder of the two-year term ending in 2027.

The city began accepting applications on May 19 and set the submission deadline for June 9.

Interviews are expected to be conducted by City Council members in executive session during the June 16 meeting and Hull is expected to make the appointment during the June 7 City Council meeting.

Applicants must reside within St. Charles city limits and submit a resume and letter of interest to deputy clerk Marzena Sheets at msheets@stcharlesil.gov.