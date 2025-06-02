Dirt moves on Elburn village hall/police station expansion

Construction has begun on the Elburn Village Hall/Police Station expansion, with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 13 to celebrate.
This project, or variations of it, have been a long time in the making. The current building, constructed in 1992, served Elburn when its population was 1,275. When a facility needs analysis was done in 2008, it indicated the need for a larger, more modern building at a cost (in 2008 dollars) of $24.35 million. The economic downturn put that on hold for several years.