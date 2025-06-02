Dirt moves on Elburn village hall/police station expansion

Elburn officials break ground on the site of the new Village Hall and Police Station on May 13, 2025. The project is expected to be completed April 2026. (Photo provided by Curtis Marschinke)

Construction has begun on the Elburn Village Hall/Police Station expansion, with a groundbreaking ceremony on May 13 to celebrate.

This project, or variations of it, have been a long time in the making. The current building, constructed in 1992, served Elburn when its population was 1,275. When a facility needs analysis was done in 2008, it indicated the need for a larger, more modern building at a cost (in 2008 dollars) of $24.35 million. The economic downturn put that on hold for several years.