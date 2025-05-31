St. Charles author and illustrator’s new book brings ‘90s nostalgia to the ABCs

St. Charles local Emma Knuckman’s first book “Rewind & Play: ABC The Millennial Way” brings ’90s kids back to their childhoods and offers a new way to connect with their children as they learn the alphabet. (Photo provided by Emma Knuckman)

Author, illustrator and Kane County local Emma Knuckman’s first book “Rewind & Play: ABC The Millennial Way” brings nostalgia to ’90s kids and a new way to connect with their children as they learn the alphabet.

Knuckman was born and raised in Elburn in the era of Tamagotchis, chatrooms and frosted tips, and wanted to create something that encapsulated what it was like growing up in the ‘90s to share with her 6-year-old daughter, Jane.

St. Charles local author and illustrator Emma Knuckman reads her book “Rewind & Play: ABC The Millennial Way” to her daughter Jane. (Photo provided by Emma Knuckman)

“The ‘90s was a time when currency was measured in your Pog collection and Spice Girls was the center of my universe,” Knuckman said.

The book puts a retro spin on the ABCs, associating each letter with a relic from way back in the final decade of the 1900s.

According to Knuckman’s book, in the ‘90s, “B” was for “Blockbuster,” “I” was for “Inflatable Furniture” and “N” was for “Napster.”

The book is available at Town House Books & Café in downtown St. Charles as well as on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and can be ordered at any other book store.

Knuckman has always been artistic and wanted to be a comic book author growing up, so when she was laid off from her marketing job last summer, she decided to use the free time to start her first book.

Knuckman was born in 1985 and was in the first graduating class of St. Charles North High School in 2003, so the majority of her childhood was spent in Kane County during the ’90s, a time she now loves to reminisce about.

“Honestly, childhood out there was so amazing that it prompted me to write a book about all the things I would do for fun, in hopes of sharing that with my daughter,” Knuckman said. “I’m glad to look back on that part of my life very fondly and let it be the inspiration for my book.”

Knuckman said as her daughter grows up she is starting to see how different childhood is for kids today. She said as part of the last generation raised before screens took over, she wanted to create something of a time capsule for her fellow millennials to share and bond with their own children.

“Kids these days are super into that instant gratification of screens,” Knuckman said. “I just wanted to bring my daughter some perspective. I always enjoyed hearing stories from my own parents about what things were like when they were younger.”

Knuckman said the book is sure to take any millennial back to their childhood and allow them to share their experiences with their children, which she hopes will lead to more conversations and connections.

Knuckman is already working on a second iteration of what is shaping out to be an alphabet book saga. She is creating the sequel with her father, which will be titled “Rewind & Play: ABC The Boomer Way.”

Knuckman will host an immersive book-signing and story time event at CAMP Chicago on June 21. For more information or to register for the free event, visit the CAMP website.