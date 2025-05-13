Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison running for Krishnamoorthi’s seat

Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison will run for congress, challenging U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi for his seat in the 8th district.

Morrison announced his candidacy in a Facebook post on Monday, May 12.

The 8th Congressional District includes parts of St. Charles, Geneva, and northeastern Kane County, along with areas of Cook andf Dupage counties.

Krishnamoorthi, a Democrat who has held the seat since 2017, announced his candidacy for the senate earlier this month, vying for the seat that will be vacated by retiring Senator Dick Durbin.

Morrison was the youngest and first openly gay person elected to the Cook County board at age 28.

“This isn’t something that I ever imagined growing up,” Morrison said in his announcement post. “As the grandson of immigrants and a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I didn’t see people like me in public office. But, I believe our government should reflect all of us, and I’m ready to fight for everyday people in Congress.”

In a video announcement on Facebook, Morrison touted his accomplishments while serving as Cook County Commissioner, including fighting to expand voting rights, increase funding for mental healthcare resources and against discrimination.

“My mother instilled the values in me of giving back to community and treating everyone with dignity and respect,” Morrison said in the video. “Today, far too many people feel left behind, and that is simply not right...I want to be your voice in the halls of congress, fighting for you everyday amongst all this chaos and noise.”

According to Morrison’s campaign profile on Facebook, his candidacy is endorsed by State Senators, State Representatives and local mayors.

“I believe that if you work a full day‘s work, you ought to earn a living wage. And I believe we must fight hatred and discrimination to make our country more equitable. These are the values I will bring with me every day in Congress,” Morrison said in a speech on his campaign website kevinmorrisonforcongress.com.