Batavia 101 renews partnership with the Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative

(file photo) Batavia High School will host the Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative starting this July in its 'ABLE' classroom. (Sandy Bressner)

To continue providing special needs education to the district’s students, the Batavia School District 101 Board of Education approved a deal to house the Mid-Valley Special Education Cooperative.

Mid-Valley was formed in 1963 to serve special needs students from participating school districts. The organization currently has partnerships with Batavia 101, Central District 301, Kaneland 302, St. Charles 303, and Geneva 304.

The new agreement rents the Batavia High School ABLE classroom to Mid-Valley for the period of July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. The district is charging a rental credit rate of $6,000 for the classroom over that period.

“Thank you to the support of Mid-Valley, we are able to offer a continuum of services that meets the needs of our students with more significant needs,” district documents state.

Mid-Valley provides full services every school day. Their services are not provided after regular school hours or during the summer period.

As part of the agreement, Mid-Valley will employ all necessary certified staff, substitute staff, paraprofessionals, and related services professionals. The team employed by the organization are all trained to fully provide the special education and related services the district’s special needs students require.

You can learn more about the district’s partnership with Mid-Valley, and about the services Mid-Valley provides by visiting bps101.net/mid-valley-cooperative/.