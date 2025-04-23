Geneva stabbing case continued to June 4

A man charged in the stabbing deaths of a Geneva woman and her son the day after Christmas last year made a brief appearance via Zoom before Kane County Associate Judge Lark Cowart Wednesday.

Alejandro Cota, 50, of the 2700 block of Emma’s Way in Geneva is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Christina Chavira and her son, Damien, 13.

Cowart was standing in for Associate Judge Julia Yetter.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Cota’s public defender Ron Dolak agreed to a continuance to June 4.

Dolak said his client agreed to continue detention in the Kane County jail.