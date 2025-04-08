St. Charles teen killed in Indiana crash over weekend

A St. Charles teen was killed in a car crash in Indiana over the weekend, according to a report from Fox59 in Boone County, Indiana, and his sister injured.

Jordan Laskowski, 14, was killed Friday, April 4, in a crash on Interstate 65 near Lebanon, Indiana, according to the Fox59 report. A GoFundMe set up for the family Sunday said the family was returning from a a Spring Break trip.

Laskowski’s 12-year-old sister was injured in the crash and remains hospitalized, according to the GoFundMe. Also in the car was another sister, Laskowski’s mother and grandmother, all of whom were uninjured.

According to the Fox59 report, the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. and all northbound and southbound lanes were shut down as a result.

Laskowski’s father, Scott Laskowski, posted a message on Facebook on Saturday.

“I lost my best friend yesterday in a tragic accident,” he wrote. “He was an amazing kid.”