Two charged after Kane traffic stop yields AK-47 pistol

A traffic stop in Sugar Grove Township Friday yielded charges for two Aurora men for possession of a Draco AK-47 pistol and 168 grams of liquid codeine, an opioid controlled substance, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release.

The driver, Tyree Pugh-Cox, 23, of the 1800 block of Nottingham Drive, Aurora, was charged with armed violence and possession of a controlled substance, according to the release.

The passenger, Marquese Reed, 22, of the 300 block of Bevier Place, Aurora, and Pugh-Cox were both charged with felon in possession of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to the release.

All the charges are felonies.

According to the release, Kane County deputies stopped a gray GMC SUV about 4:30 p.m. on Route 47 at Finley Road in Sugar Grove for a traffic violation that occurred while it traveled east on Interstate 88 west of Route 47.

Marquese Reed, (Provided by Kane County Sheriff's Office)

Before approaching the SUV, the detectives observed two people inside it and a large firearm being passed from the driver to the passenger, according to the release. Two other squad cars arrived and both occupants were taken into custody.

Both men are being held in the Kane County jail with a court date of April 24, records show.

The most serious charge is against Pugh-Cox, armed violence is a Class X felony, punishable by six to 30 years in prison if convicted.