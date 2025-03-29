Beyond Physio, offering physical therapy and pregnancy care, celebrates one-year in Batavia

Beyond Physio in downtown Batavia celebrated its one-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce on 3/13/2025. (Photo Provided By The Batavia Chamber o)

The physical therapy and wellness center, located at 355 N. River Street, is owned by Linnea Omholt, a board-certified orthopedic specialist. Her clinic provides individualized care plans that are designed to enhance both recovery and long-term resilience beyond a patient’s initial symptoms, according to a release by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

The services Beyond Physio provides include physical therapy, recovery, performance, wellness services, and specialized pregnancy and postpartum rehab, according to the release.

The clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and on Wednesdays and Saturdays by appointment only.

You can learn more about Beyond Physio’s services by visiting their website, beyond-physio.com or by calling 331-248-3533.