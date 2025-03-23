CASA Kane County to host annual Hands Around the Courthouse

Hands are clasped during CASA Kane County's annual Hands Around the Courthouse and County event Thursday at the Kane County Courthouse in Geneva. CASA Kane County is a nonprofit agency training volunteers to advocate on behalf of children in foster care due to abuse and neglect. (Rick West/Rick West/Daily Herald)

CASA Kane County will host its annual Hands Around the Courthouse event at noon Thursday, April 10 at the historic courthouse at 100 S. Third St., Geneva, according to a news release.

The event, during National Child Abuse Prevention Month, is a reminder of the need and CASA’s mission to protect abused and neglected children and raise awareness of child abuse.

“We could not do this critical work without our dedicated volunteers, our loyal supporters, and our community partners and friends,” CASA Executive Director Jim Di Ciaula said in the release. “We need all of you – and more – to join us in our important journey to protect children by providing a caring, trusted adult who is a constant in their lives and gives them encouragement, support, and most importantly – hope.”

The event brings the community together along with legal professionals and child advocates to spotlight the challenges children face in the foster care system, according to the release.

“We ask anyone interested in supporting children to take the time to learn more about getting involved with CASA Kane County and joining us at this meaningful community event,” Di Ciaula said in the release.

Each year, CASA Kane County volunteers advocate for nearly 700 children. By gathering for this event, participants reinforce their commitment to breaking the cycle of abuse and neglect.

Chief Judge Robert Villa, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser and Di Ciaula will provide insight into the state of child welfare in the county and discuss how the community can help, according to the release.

Refreshments and a light lunch will be served afterwards. Attendees can also take home yard signs and informational materials to continue spreading awareness about child abuse prevention.

The public can also raise awareness by attending the Hands Around the Courthouse event, or a general information meeting; place a yard sign, take a photo and post to social media and tag CASA Kane County; wear blue on Friday, April 4, to show your support for Child Abuse Prevention Month; promote the Hands Around the Courthouse event by posting flyers at church, retailer or other community board; like, comment and share CASA’s social media posts throughout April.

CASA Kane County is a nonprofit committed to serving the best interests of children in foster care through the advocacy of Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers.

More information is available on the CASA website, casakanecounty.org.