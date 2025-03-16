Thomas St. Jules chosen as Kane associate judge

Attorney Thomas St. Jules was one of two lawyers being considered as an associate judge to fill Kane County 16th Circuit vacancy left by Judge Sandra Parga being elected a circuit judge. (Provided by Thomas St. Jules)

The majority of Kane County 16th Circuit judges chose Thomas St. Jules to fill a vacancy, effective March 31, officials announced in a news release.

The vacancy is a result of Judge Sandra Parga being elected as a circuit judge in November, according to a news release.

St. Jules was one of two finalists chosen from a field of 34 applicants. The other finalist was attorney Ericka Thomas.

St. Jules is a partner at Llamas St. Jules LLP, in general practice, according to the release.

Before that, St. Jules was an associate at Dreyer, Foote, Streit, Furgason and Slocum PA, and an assistant state’s attorney in the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Criminal Division.

A graduate of John Marshall Law School, Chicago, St. Jules is a member of the Kane and DuPage County Bar Associations, as well as the Illinois Bar Association and previously, the Illinois Creditors Bar Association.

St. Jules also is the vice president of a local food pantry and an elected school board member of West Aurora District 129.