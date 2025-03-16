Lucky Charms coming to Geneva’s downtown this month

Call it the luck of the Irish, as 35 businesses in downtown Geneva are participating in the Lucky Charms Promotion through March 31, where shoppers collect gold coins for a chance to win raffle prizes – including a pair of diamond earrings.
Kristen Cornelio, owner of Kristen Holly LLC, organized the event as an incentive to shop, dine and explore Geneva, according to a news release.
When people buy at retail shops, restaurants, or service providers, they collect gold coins. Every three gold coins equals a raffle ticket for a grand prize drawing, according to the release.
Coins should be dropped off at designated Treasure Chest locations for a chance to win instant prizes every week and to enter the grand prize raffle, where four winnters can receive grand prize gift baskets valued from $500 to $1,600.
The prizes include a pair of diamond star earrings from State Street Jewelers and gift cards from local merchants.
State Street Jewelers and Bee Coco Candle are co-presenting sponsors of the event.
The more gold coins collected, the more chances there are to win, according to the release.
Gold coins can be turned in at participating businesses: Bee Coco Candle, 308 W. State St.; State Street Jewelers, 230 W. State St.; Inluro, 211 W. State St.; Ken’s Auto Center Inc., 501 Edison St.; Liz & Kate Boutique, 407 S. Third St.; Pärla, 407 S. Third St.; Pug & Hound Pet Apothecary, 415 W. State St.; Urban Artisan Geneva, 27 S. Third St.; mand The Winding Deerpath, 316 Franklin St.
Other businesses participating are: Anastazia Geneva, 447 S. Third St.; Bare Moxie Bra & Swim Boutique, 115 W. State St.; Blinka Optical, 221 W. State St.; Blondell & Co., 227 S. Third St.; Cocoon, 212 S. Third St.; Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St.; and Crystal Life Technology Inc., 121 S. Third St.
Also, Elements Massage, 507 S. Third St.; Fair Game, 214 W. State St.; Flair on 3rd, 312 S. Third St.; House of 423, 219 W. State St.; Iris + Grace, 227 S. Third St.; Little Red Barn Door, 21 S. Third St.; and Little Barn Baby, 15 S. Third St.
Also, Midwest Nice, 22 S. Third St.; Nikki Carchedi Hair Loft, 11 S. Second St.; Shine Over Shade, 25 S. Third St.; The Gathering Geneva, 207 S. Third St.; and The Royal Wren, 11 S. Third St.
Participating restaurants and cafes are: Cravings, 113 W. State St.; Ella’s Italian Pub, 407 S. Third St.; Gia Mia, 13 N. Third St.; Harvey’s Tales, 216 James St.; Livia Italian Eatery, 207 S. Third St.; Nemec Brothers Pizzeria, 317 W. State St.; and Nosh, 22 N. Third St.
Participants can follow @kristenhollyllc on Instagram for updates and instant-win prize announcements, according to the release.