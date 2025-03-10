New buprenorphine training program aims to boost access to opioid use disorder treatment in Kane County

The Kane County Health Department is launching a new buprenorphine training program to aid in the opioid crisis. A virtual training will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 18, 2025. (Sandy Bressner)

The Kane County Health Department is launching a specialized training program to educate physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners on how to prescribe and manage buprenorphine, a proven medication for opioid use disorder.

Led by experienced physicians, including Dr. Stephen Holtsford and Dr. Diana Bottari, this program aims to expand access to treatment and help providers integrate addiction care into their medical practice.

“Treating Opioid Use Disorder with Buprenorphine,” a virtual training, will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 18. The training will:

Prepare healthcare providers to prescribe buprenorphine for patients with opioid use disorder, ensuring they can assess, initiate and manage treatment, including proper dosing, monitoring and addressing potential complications.

Provide education on the legal, ethical and documentation requirements for prescribing buprenorphine, covering DEA and SAMHSA guidelines, strategies to prevent diversion, and patient confidentiality protocols.

Highlight the importance of wraparound services in enhancing patient outcomes and supporting long-term recovery. Interested participants can find more information and register here: KCHD Buprenorphine Training.

“Expanding access to buprenorphine treatment is a public health priority,” said Michael Isaacson, the health department’s executive director, in a news release from the department. “We know that when healthcare providers are trained and supported in offering this treatment, more individuals can get the care they need, reducing overdoses and improving health outcomes in Kane County.”

This training offers healthcare providers the opportunity to make a meaningful impact by helping patients achieve long-term recovery with a safe, evidence-based treatment.

“Many healthcare providers want to help patients with opioid use disorder but don’t always know where to start,” Holtsford said in the release. “This training provides practical knowledge, breaks down stigma and helps participants feel confident in prescribing buprenorphine as part of their practice.”

The program is open to licensed physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners in Kane County with prescribing authority, offering compensation for completing the training to expand access to buprenorphine treatment.

With limited spots available, healthcare providers are encouraged to register today and take the first step toward offering life-saving care in their community.

For more information, visit kanehealth.com/Pages/buprenorphinetraining.aspx.