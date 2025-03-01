More than 200 in Kane County protest Trump, Musk policies

Protestors took to Randall Road in St. Charles, outside the Kane County Circuit Clerk building to protest the recent actions of the white house on March 1, 2025.

By noon on Saturday, March 1, nearly 200 Kane County protesters were lined up along Randall Road in St. Charles to protest the actions of the Trump Administration and Elon Musk, which they consider direct threats to democracy, personal privacy and freedom.

Protestors took to Randall Road in St. Charles, outside the Kane County Circuit Clerk building to protest the recent actions of the white house on March 1, 2025. (David Petesch)

Those participating said they came to express their concerns over countless issues with the White House Administration’s policies and actions, including freedom of the press, government layoffs, women’s rights and Trump’s recent treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kane County resident Steve Fish said he was protesting “all of it,” referring to the federal government’s actions since Trump returned to office.

“It’s so many actions by the government that are really hurting people,” Fish said. “We want to as many people as we can get to join us in protest, to show both the community and lawmakers how many people are being hurt and affected.”

The protest was held in front of the Kane County Circuit Clerk building at 540 S Randall Road and was organized by We Can Lead Change Fox Valley.

Protesters waved American and Ukrainian flags, as well as signs rebuking President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, the Department of Government Efficiency, mass deportations and several other new policies.

Sugar Grove resident Nora London said she was participating to protect democracy. She took issue with the current administration’s policies on immigration and freedom of press, saying they don’t reflect real American values.

“It’s not the American way,” London said. ”Immigrants are the backbone of a developing country. There’s nobody here that wasn’t an immigrant other than indigenous people.”

London said immigration policies are just a small fraction of what is currently going wrong. She also took issue with Trump’s recent treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Everything that is being done at the upper levels of government is a travesty,” London said. “The hideous thing they did with Ukraine’s president yesterday, that’s not American.”

“There are all sorts of people who are concerned about how quickly our government is being dismantled,” WCLC organizer Sue Sanders of St. Charles said before the event.

WCLC will also host a meet and greet with candidates in contested city races in Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St., St. Charles.