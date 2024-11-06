Mosser leading race for Kane County State’s Attorney, unofficial results show

Kane County States Attorney Jamie Mosser (left), running for reelection against challenger Andrew Sosnowski, waits for election results with Kane County Undersheriff Amy Johnson (right) on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 at Alibi in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

Unofficial vote totals show incumbent Jamie Mosser leading her Republican opponent Andrew Sosnowski in the race for Kane County State’s Attorney

As of 11:42 p.m. Nov. 5, with all 292 Kane County precincts reporting, unofficial vote totals showed Democrat Mosser leading with 112,962 votes over Republican Sosnowski with 99,081 votes.

Mosser said she thinks voters chose her to continue as the Kane County State’s Attorney because of her focus on what was safe and just for Kane County over the last four years.

“Both Republicans and Democrats knew that I was the person who would do what was right for Kane County,” Mosser said. “That was the most effective strategy I could ever do.”

Mosser said she thinks voters resonated with her fair balance between prosecuting those who deserve to go to jail and recognizing those who may just need help and access to resources.

The biggest issue Mosser wants to address in the next four years is human trafficking. She said she plans to use a recently awarded $1 million grant from the state to create a human trafficking unit in her department, as well as other programming to improve public safety.

Mosser said Kane County is doing a good job of budgeting and providing resources for her office, and needs to do the same for the rest of the county departments. She said their biggest challenge will be figuring out how to increase revenue without increasing the tax burden on residents.

Mosser said while she thinks party politics played a role in the election, she doesn’t believe they should.

“Safety for people should have nothing to do with politics,” Mosser said. “The unfortunate thing is that people think there’s a Republican way and a Democrat way, when there’s neither. It’s just about what is best for people.”

Mosser said voters shouldn’t see any major changes in the way her department is run over the next four years, but rather more of what is already established.

“I’m going to do the same thing I’ve done before, which is define the creative programming that helps people get out of our system when we can rehabilitate them, but then also focus on taking people out of our communities who cause the most harm,” Mosser said. “We did that with the child exploitation unit, and now we’re going to go after the human traffickers.”

Sosnowski said after the unofficial totals were in Tuesday night that he accepts the voters’ decision.

“[Mosser] ran a good race. She stuck to what her goals were and her record, and obviously people were happy with that and she can move forward now for another four years,” Sosnowski said. “I wish my opponent lots of luck and thank her for a good race and I thank the people who helped me and all the people who voted for me.”

Sosnowski said he tried to be a candidate that did not look at party politics and was open to all people from either side, but said unfortunately people tend to lean toward their party, which could have contributed to the results.

Sosnowski said he doesn’t know if he will run again. He said while he never says never, at this point he is just happy the race is over and is ready to move forward in his life.