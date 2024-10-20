Kane County’s Integrated Referral System reaches 10,000 referrals

The Kane County Health Department in Aurora. The health department has reached 10,000 referrals through its Integrated Referral and Intake System aimed at connecting county residents to vital resources. (Sandy Bressner)

The Integrated Referral and Intake System, managed by the Kane County Health Department, recently reached 10,000 referrals since its launch in March 2021.

The system is a free, web-based communication tool that helps organizations connect the individuals and families they serve to community resources, according to a news release from the health department.

It has representation from 212 local organizations in multiple sectors, including mental health, primary care, dental, early childhood services, K12 education, adult and juvenile probation, parenting resources, substance use services, employment resources, immigration and legal services, emergency shelters and basic needs, according to the release.

The University of Kansas Center for Public Partnership and Research developed the system, and it is used in 82 counties in six states.

It recently celebrated its own milestone of 100,000 referrals; 10% of referrals were made by the Kane County sector, according to the release.

This program has made it easier for residents to find the proper resources. Instead of county officials just giving a resident a number to call, the program directly connects individuals with vital resources, said Kim Peterson, the health department’s director of community health, in the release.

The county is proud of the growth the system has undergone, and they wish to thank the organizations involved. The system has allowed the county to positively impact the health and well-being of Kane County residents, said Michael Isaacson, the health department’s executive director, in the release.

For more information, visit kanehealth.com/AOK/Pages/Initiatives-Pages/IRIS.aspx.