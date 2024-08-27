Geneva’s Red Lobster among 100+ chain eatery closures

FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows a Red Lobster restaurant in Hialeah, Floria. Darden Restaurants on Friday, May 16, 2014 said it entered an agreement to sell its Red Lobster chain to investment firm Golden Gate Capital in a $2.1 billion cash deal. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File) (AP photo)

Geneva’s Red Lobster, at 902 Commons Drive, is closed, as it was recently added to the list of closures the financially troubled restaurant chain as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, records show.

The Geneva location is listed as closed for every day of the week on its website and a call to its number results in a recorded message to wait for someone to answer – but no one does.

Landlord Leon Novak, of Atlanta, Ga., said he found out about the closure on Monday.

“It was not on any of the previous closure lists,” Novak said. “I presumed they made that determination because it was not doing enough volume in to maintain that location.”

Novak said he he secured another commercial real estate broker, Michael Havdala of Citadel Property Advisors in Chicago, to find another tenant.

“He said it’s a great location and they should have no problem backfilling it,” Novak said.

The Geneva Red Lobster is one of three the restaurant chain is closing in Illinois, the other two are in Bourbonnais and Peoria. More than 100 locations in total are closing across 28 states.