Batavia welcomes CaDo & Company, a boutique for pet-lovers

Owners Andy Wood (left) and Andy Guerrette at CaDo and Company, a pet lovers’ boutique located at 103 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

For the pet owners who share an inseparable love for their furry friends, all paws lead to Batavia’s new boutique, CaDo & Company, 103 E. Wilson St.

Since celebrating their ribbon cutting ceremony in March, owners Andy Wood and Andy Guerrette have been welcoming dogs of all types and owners of a slightly different breed.

Elliott, a hound mix, serves as the unofficial greeter at CaDo and Company, a pet lovers’ boutique located at 103 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

“For a lot of us, our pets are like our children,” said Wood. “My animals are my family. These are the passionate types of people we cater to. I don’t want to be just another pet stop selling things you can find elsewhere. When your pets are like your family, it becomes a lifestyle. We cater to pet lovers. We want to help spread that celebration around your pet.”

The boutique features high-quality products crafted by artisans throughout the world. Wood insists the products they sell are manufactured through sustainable and fair trade practices and are environmentally friendly.

Their products range from apparel for people, dogs and cats, pet treats, household items, home décor, and artwork and books. For your four-legged companions, the boutique sells beds, carriers, treats, toys and puzzles, dog beer, cat wine, shampoo, and paw balm.

“I don’t want to feed my dog a whole bunch of chemicals, said Wood. “Everything we sell is human-grade and healthy to eat. When I go shopping, I want to make sure I read the labels and see where and how the product was manufactured. I use my background working with foreign vendors all over the world to ensure all the products are ethically produced.”

Often greeting guests stepping into the boutique is Wood’s rescue dog, an amiable hound mix, one of his cherished three dogs. Wood encourages customers to bring their beloved pets into the store to sniff around and pick out some goodies.

“One of the biggest things I enjoy is meeting the people and their animals,” said Wood. “When people bring their dogs in, I love hearing their stories and people sharing about their pet’s background. They all have different personalities that show their unique backgrounds.”

Wood said he has fine-tuned his creative spirit sourcing new materials and searching for new products for both pet owners and their animals.

“We want people to love our products and to see something different every time they return,” said Wood. “The more people come back, the more they feel welcomed into our community of passionate pet-lovers.”

A full range of their products can be seen at (https://www.cadoandcompany.com/).