Elburn hires legal counsel for bond sale

The Elburn Village Board approved the choice of Chicago and Indianapolis-based legal firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP to represent the village during the bonding process to finance the village hall/police department expansion process.

The board approved the hiring at its April 15 meeting.

Taft was one of three law firms that responded to a request for proposal to represent the village. At $15,000, Taft was the least expensive of the three firms, as well as distinguishing itself by offering assistance with IRS inquiries.

According to documents, Taft will offer advice on behalf of the village regarding the validity of the bonds under state and federal laws, tax status and other matters. Although the firm’s primary responsibility to the village is as the issuer of the bonds, Taft will also have a responsibility to those who will ultimately purchase the bonds to deliver an accurate, objective and independent opinion.

The $6 million expansion plan will be paid for through bonds purchased by the village and will be paid back with an annual payment of $469,000 over the course of 20 years.

Snow plow equipment

The Village Board approved the purchase of a $141,317 snow plow upfit for installation on a snow plow chassis previously ordered in October 2022 to increase the public works’ snowplow fleet.

The upfit includes a salt and sand spreader, reversible snow plow, wing system, hydraulic pump, snow plow hitch and the installation work-up.

Due to continuing widespread industry supply chain issues, the chassis is still not ready to be delivered. However, Public Works Superintendent Phil VanBogaert advised the board that by accepting the quote from vendor Henderson Products now, he hopes to save the village some or all of the price increases between now and when the chassis is shipped.

The price quoted also includes a $12,854 discount based on Henderson’s designation as a Sourcewell National Purchasing Partners Government and American Public Works Association vendor.