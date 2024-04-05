St. Charles Public Library to host presentation on cicadas and this year’s reemergence

The St. Charles Public Library will present “Cicadas: A Periodic Phenomenon” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, in the Carnegie Community Room.

Jamie Viebach, University of Illinois horticulture educator, will share this winged creature’s history, lifecycles and what effect they have on plants and lifestyles.

Cicadas are harmless to humans and pets, and they have evolved alongside trees for millions of years, forming a crucial part of the ecosystem’s balance. In 2024, three periodical cicada broods will emerge in Illinois, with their noise and numbers making it a memorable May, according to a press release.

For those interested, there also will be a cicada recipe to take home.

For more information or to register, visit scpld.org/ or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.