Boys Track and Field: Kane County Chronicle 2024 season preview capsules

The high school boys outdoor track and field season is coming to the starting line. Here are previews of teams in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Troy Kerber

Top returning athletes: Patrick Hilby, sr., distance; Daniel Eberle, sr., pole vault; Jacob Gay, sr., distance; Tom Keller, sr., distance; David Valencia, jr., distance; Bernard Fellows, jr., sprints

Worth noting: After a ninth-place finish at the Class 2A state meet last season, Kerber and the Chargers are hoping to climb further up the leaderboard in the 2024 season. Defending 800-meter champion and state record holder Hilby, who’s committed to run at Wisconsin next season, currently holds the No. 1 time in the nation in the event after running the 800 in 1 minute, 48.42 seconds during the indoor season, and is also ranked ninth in the nation in the 1,600. He’s expected to lead the middle distance squad, which is also returning three of its four runners in both the 4x400 and 4x800 from last season. Eberle also returns after an All-State performance at last year’s state meet. He’ll look to improve upon his personal record of 15 feet from a season ago.

Aurora Christian

Coach: Sarah Rodgers

Top returning athletes: Joey Cheladyn, jr., throws; Jay Scott, jr., sprints; Seth Pennings, jr., distance

Worth noting: The Eagles are returning a big group of returning athletes, and coach Rodgers will look to them to help teach the new athletes throughout the season. They’ll hope to make some noise throughout the season despite their small team size.

Coach: Dennis Piron

Top returning athletes: Nathan Whitwell, jr., sprints; Cole Howland, jr., sprints; Joe Reid, so., sprints, Wyatt Wies, sr., sprints; Luke Alwin, sr., jumps; Josh Kahley, jr., jumps; Gavin Pecor, so., throws; Cody Heeringa, sr., throws; Colin Knowles, sr., distance; Felipe Wickler, sr., distance; David Bednarek, jr., distance, Francesco Benelli, jr., distance; Thomas Woodard, jr., hurdles; Drew DiBiase, jr., hurdles

Worth noting: Batavia lost a lot of talent to graduation last season with All-Stater Quintin Lowe now running for Purdue, All-State high jumper Alec Crum jumping at Grand Valley State and sprinter Weston White at the College of DuPage. But one of the good things about boasting a team of 165 athletes is that when some step out of the limelight, others have the chance to step in it. Whitwell is set to lead the team in the sprints division after being the sole leg of the state qualifying 4x100 and 4x200 teams to return from last season. Alwin also returns after qualifying in the triple jump last season. Piron hopes that with the help of those returners, and the development of their prospects, the Bulldogs can retain their titles among the county, conference and sectional once again.

Coach: Mike Schmidt

Top returning athletes: Ryan Kries, sr., distance; Grayson Burton, sr., sprints/jumps/pole vault; Logan Karrotu, sr., distance; Adam Hinkleman sr., mid-distance; Porter Mihelich, sr., shot put; Tristan Sanceda, sr., sprints; Rocco Boss, jr., sprints/jumps; A.J. Jenkins, jr., sprints

Worth noting: The Rockets took a huge blow with the loss of sprinter Nolan Milas, who now runs for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Now in its 29th and final season under Schmidt, Burlington Central is coming into the outdoor season with a lot of depth and potential. Burton comes back after taking 13th in the pole vault at the state meet, and Karrotu and Hinkleman were a part of the 4x800 team that placed 14th, and look to be a key part of the 4x400 alongside Boss and Sanecda in the upcoming season.

Coach: Boone Thorgesen

Top returning athletes: Warren Cooper, sr., pole vault; Jackson Avery, sr., hurdles; Lex Griffith, so., throws; Julian Hip, jr., distance; Logan Weber, sr., sprints; Finn Weppner, jr., sprints

Worth noting: The Vikings bring a young team into the 2024 season, with four of their five state qualifiers from last season graduated. Weber, who is the sole member of the state-qualifying 4x200 team from last season remaining, is expected to lead alongside Weppner in the sprints/relays. Geneva has also seen some major growth from Cooper, who has already jumped 14-6 during indoor season after previously only clearing 12-4 last season. Thorgesen is hoping to see even more of his upperclassmen take that next step.

“The DuKane Conference is a loaded track conference with great teams and programs. It pushes us to perform and be at our best weekly,” Thorgensen said via email. “Our returning seniors and juniors will continue to lead us in our big meets especially in the pole vault, 300 hurdles and relays, while our talented freshman/sophomore classes look to fill in the pieces and be big contributors for us this outdoor season.”

Kaneland’s David Valkanov takes fifth just ahead of teammate Evan Nosek in the 2023 Class 2A 3200 Meter State Finals in Charleston. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Coach: Andy Drendel

Top returning athletes: David Valkanov, sr., distance; Evan Nosek, jr., distance; Freddy Hassan, jr., jumps; Aric Johnson, sr., sprints; Brady Betusak, sr., throws, Brett Larson, sr., throws; Alex Moos, jr., sprints

Worth noting: Of the 15.5 points the Knights scored on their way to a 16th place finish at the Class 2A state meet last season, they only lost two to graduation. The All-State distance duo of Valkanov and Nosek look to be even more dangerous this season, with Nosek getting the 1,600 indoor school record and Valkanov winning the 3,200 at the Illinois Top Times indoor championships. Hassan also returns after tying for fifth at the state meet last season after clearing 6-4. That, along with a rejuvenated sprint team led by Johnson and Moos, have Drendel excited to see what the Knights can do during the outdoor season.

Coach: Dan Thorpe

Top returning athletes: Ryan Anderson, sr., pole vault; John Daffenberg, jr., distance; Caleb Soulsby, jr., sprints; Patrick Fitzgerald, jr., hurdles; Robert Gramley, sr., distance

Worth noting: The Cadets are looking to return even more of their athletes to the state meet from last season. Anderson, who was their only point scorer at last year’s Class 2A state meet, is currently ranked third in the 2A pole vault, and is hoping to improve on his ninth-place finish from last season. Daffenberg has also emerged as a threat in the distance department after qualifying for the Illinois Top Times Indoor Championships in all four distance events. The Cadets will be without Fitzgerald for the start of the season, as he’s still recovering from ACL surgery from the fall.

Coach: Tim Wolf

Top returning athletes: Jed Wilson, sr., distance; Greyson Ellensohn, jr., distance; Michael Wilson, so., distance; Bo McCalsin, sr., throws

Worth noting: The Saints come into the season with both state qualifiers from last season, Mitch Garcia and Matthew Hall, graduating, but have lots of potential to get new people to O’Brien Field come May. Wilson placed fifth in the 3,200 at sectionals last season, McClasin missed qualifying in the shot put and discus by a mere foot, and Ellensohn missed qualifying by six seconds. If those three stay healthy, along with some of the younger runners on the team stepping up during the season, Wolf thinks the Saints could have a shot for a top-3 finish in the DuKane Conference, and even get some qualifiers heading for the state meet.

Coach: Kevin Harrington

Top returning athletes: Nathan McLoughlin, jr., pole vault; Dimitri Rosales, jr., pole vault; Cooper Kowalczyk, so., throws; Ayodele Bateye, sr., sprints; Robert Messina, sr., sprints; Walker Hornstrom, sr., mid-distance

Worth noting: The North Stars come into the outdoor season with some questions within their program. They graduated All-State thrower Henry Warsaw, and also lost sprinters Bryce Thomas and David Nwachuckwu. However, a combination of depth and key returners, could help solve some of the North Stars’ concerns. McLoughlin and Rosales have proved to be a dynamic duo in the pole vault pit, with McLoughlin clearing 15-5 and Rosales 14-2 during the indoor season. Bateye, Messina and Hornstrom, who each were a part of one or more of the three relay teams to qualify last year, will look to bring another team back to Eastern Illinois in May. But for now, coach Harrington wants to focus on developing the team and ensuring points in each event to ensure success in the post season.

West Aurora

Coach: Courtney Lamb

Top returning athletes: Sean Heetland, sr., distance; Azuriah Sylvester, jr., sprints/jumps; Sere Iranloye, jr., hurdles/sprints; Ben Giesen, jr., sprints; Brodie Caragher, so., hurdles/sprints; Kewon Marshall, jr., jumps; Terrence Smith, jr., jumps; Nathan Gehrmann, so., mid-distance

Worth noting: After a second-place finish in the Southwest Prairie Conference during the indoor season, the Blackhawks are excited to see what they can do during the outdoor season. Marshall enters the season as the top-ranked high jumper in 3A with a jump of 6-10.75, and Sylvester is ranked in the top five in both 55 hurdles and triple jump. West Aurora boasts a balanced team throughout its roster, and is excited to see what it can do when May roles around.