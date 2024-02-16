Girls basketball: Leah Palmer’s big 1st half leads Geneva to Class 4A regional title

Geneva’s Leah Palmer keeps control of the ball in front of Glenbard West’s Ellie Noble during the Class 4A Glenbard West Regional final on Thursday 2024 in Glen Ellyn. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

GLEN ELLYN – Glenbard West had the home-court advantage in the Class 4A Glenbard West regional final against Geneva.

What Glenbard West didn’t have was Leah Palmer, and that was made abundantly clear early and often Thursday.

Palmer put the Vikings on her back and carried them to a 45-32 victory over the Hilltoppers. Geneva now advances to the Batavia Sectional against St. Charles North at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vikings and North Stars split two DuKane Conference games this season.

“We weren’t hitting our shots in the first half,” Palmer said. “So I knew that it was important that I stepped up while I wait for us to make our shots. Once we start hitting our shots, then that’s when it all starts coming together.”

Geneva players celebrate their 45-32 victory over Glenbard West on Thursday. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Geneva (22-8) needed Palmer quickly when Glenbard West (26-7) hit a trio of early 3-pointers to take early control. Palmer seized that control right back and scored 18 of her 21 points in the first half.

The rest of the Vikings clamped down on defense to the point where at halftime, Palmer had more field goals (six) than the entire Hilltoppers team (four).

With the Hilltoppers starting to watch Palmer more closely, the second half was all about getting other Vikings involved with the scoring. The defense also continued to hold serve, and thanks largely to outscoring Glenbard West, 14-4, in the third quarter, they ultimately got their lead up to 20.

Keira McCann scored a team-high seven points after halftime. But as has been the case many times before, it was Palmer who led Geneva, and she did so with an equal number of field goals and free throws (seven apiece).

“She does a lot for us,” Vikings coach Sarah Meadows said. “And she wants to do a lot for us. She’s just a really, really, really good basketball player, and I’m really proud of her. We’ve had her since her freshman year, so it’s awesome.”

Glenbard West’s Makenna Yeager, left, makes a move to the basket against Geneva’s Leah Palmer on Thursday. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Despite the insurmountable deficit, Glenbard West didn’t go down without a fight. Over the final 6:07, the Hilltoppers outscored the Vikings, 12-5. That late run began with eight unanswered points. It was reflective of a team coach Kristi Faulkner only could laud about.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” Faulkner said. “We had a great season, and they fought every game, every possession. They never let down and gave up, and they always showed a lot of heart and grit the whole season.”

Mya Austin scored seven points for Glenbard West, including the only two field goals it made over the second and third quarters.

Makenna Yeager knocked down one of the Hilltoppers’ first quarter 3s and then made four free throws in the final three quarters to tie Austin for the team lead with seven points.

