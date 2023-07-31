The House Pub is rocking again in St. Charles after a 3 year hiatus

ST. CHARLES – The House Pub owners say the place has been packed since they reopened their doors on July 17, after being closed since March 2020.
Co-owner Tom Wojcik said The House Pub is still bringing the same vibe it used to at 16 S. Riverside Ave. in St. Charles, but the upgraded space makes it an even better place to congregate and enjoy some music.
Wojcik said The House Pub has often been described by some as “the clean dive bar.” He said for him and his staff, however, the plan has always just aimed to be the neighborhood hangout with great live music.
“We’re all about the local flavor here,” Wojcik said. “We’re a true old-school tavern.”
The pub is open from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every day.
The reopened pub features a renovated interior with new floors, bathrooms, a bigger stage and an improved floor plan, but Wojcik said it still offers the same great selection of local beer and live music.
Wojcik co-owns the bar with business partner Steven Erd.
Live music returned on July 28. Chicago-area rocker Jimmy Nick was the first to grace the new and improved stage.
The House Pub closed in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.
Wojcik said while they were unsure when they would be able to open again, they decided to use the time off to remodel. The process took much longer than expected.
COVID-19 was not the only obstacle the pub owners faced trying to reopen. In addition to restrictions, mandates and financial hurdles, the building also changed ownership and underwent a renovation during the pub’s time off.
“Time just took its toll,” Wojcik said. “Three months turns into three years before you know it.”
The House Pub no longer features the upstairs lounge and has pivoted its menu to mainly feature craft beers. The business offers 25 rotating drafts and a limited selection of spirits.
Wojcik said they have no interest in serving food, staying true to their old-school tavern roots, but they do offer free popcorn. The pub has a dart board and will soon be adding foosball tables.
Wojcik said the community support has been great since they reopened, both online and in person,
“For now, we’re just happy to be back,” Wojcik said. “We’re ready to have fun again. It’s been a long time.”