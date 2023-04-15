New home decor store in downtown St. Charles opens Saturday

(Left to right) Rachel McCarthy, Lauren Garbutt and Michelle Willman will open House of Charlemagne, a new home decor shop specializing in vintage and new home decor items and refinished furniture at 221 W. Main St. in St. Charles. The store will have its grand opening on April 15, 2023 during the St. Charles Shop Crawl. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)