Crunching Cavs sending wrestlers to IKWF state tournament

The L-P Crunching Cavs are sending a group of wrestlers to the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament this weekend. Pictured (from left) are Sophia Smith (Intermediate division, 72 pounds), Collins Miller (Intermediate, 135), Jake Kasprak (Novice, 93), Brody Sliker (Senior, 84), Aiden Urbanc (Novice, 134), Karson Kelly (Senior, 188), Audriana Plut (Senior, 145), Thomas Hughes (Novice, 125), Brycen Miller (Novice, 125), Stephanie Hawkins (Novice, 102) and Isabella Grisham (Novice, 90). Collins Miller, Hawkins and Plut were sectional champions, while Plut, Urbanc, Kelly, Hawkins and Brycen Miller were regional champions. (Photo provided by Scott Martyn)