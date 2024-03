The Putnam County Junior High Pumas volleyball teams swept the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Henry.

The eighth-grade Pumas defeated Fieldcrest and Henry to take the title. They finished with a 17-5 record.

The seventh-grade Pumas defeated Henry and El Paso-Gridley for the championship, finishing at 19-3.

Putnam County’s Kami Nauman and Britney Trinidad received the Tri-County Conference’s Sportsmanship Award.

The Putnam County Pumas eighth-grade team defeated Fieldcrest and Henry to win the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Henry. Team members are (front row, from left) Diana Ely, Jaycee Dickey, Britney, Eden, Tinlee Sistek and Naty; Villagomez and (back row) and Coach Julie Zuninga, Mya Barajas, Kennedy Holocker, Myah Richardson, Finley Rue, Hannah Heiberger, Avery Grasser, Samantha Marciniak, Illiana Luke and Coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)