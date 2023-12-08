Peru Catholic, Putnam County seventh grade girls basketball teams place fourth at state

The Peru Catholic seventh grade girls basketball team placed fourth in the IESA Class 1A state tournament. Bottom (left to right): Lucy Burkart, Tegan Brandt, Beatrice Affelt, Bernadette Larsen and Emma Kenney. Top: Coach Jason Gahan, Callie Fusinetti, Liv Gahan, Ellie Giacalone and coach Chris Affelt. (Photo provided by Kevin Lehn)

The Peru Catholic and Putnam County seventh grade girls basketball teams each finished fourth in their respective IESA state tournaments.

Peru Catholic lost 27-13 to Sigel St. Michael’s in the IESA Class 1A third-place game in Assumption.

Callie Fusinetti and Tegan Brandt each scored four points for Peru Catholic, which trailed 6-4 after one quarter and 13-8 at halftime.

Peru Catholic finishes the season 16-3.

Putnam County lost 34-14 to Mt. Pulaski in the IESA Class 2A third-place game in Riverton.

McKlay Gensini scored seven points and Tula Rue had five points for PC, which led 4-3 after one quarter and trailed 15-4 at halftime.

Putnam County finishes the season 20-4.