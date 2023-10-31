Illinois Valley Area Roundup: Ottawa, Fieldcrest, Newark volleyball all see seasons come to a close

Girls volleyball
Metamora 2, Ottawa 0: In Monday’s semifinals of the Class 3A Galesburg Sectional, the Pirates finished the season 26-10-1 after the 25-12, 25-19 loss to the Redbirds.
Ottawa — which set a school record for wins in a season and captured the program’s first regional championship since winning a Class AA title in the two-class system back in 1995 — was led statistically by Reese Burgwald’s 14 digs, Olivia Evola’s seven assists and Ryleigh Stevenson’s five kills.
“It was a great season,” Pirates coach Jenn Crum said. “We met a lot of goals. We beat some teams we’ve never beaten before and broke some records for the school. Overall, they did an excellent job.”
Rock Falls 2, Fieldcrest 0: In the semifinals of the Class 2A Princeton Sectional, the Knights had their season halted by the Rockets (32-6), who advance to Wednesday’s championship match against IVC.
Fieldcrest, which captured the program’s second straight regional title and seventh over the past 11 seasons, finishes the year 29-8.
Galena 2, Newark 0: In the semifinals of the Class 1A Eastland Sectional, the Norsemen received six kills from Kiara Wesseh, five Lauren Ulrich kills to go with her nine assists and 10 digs, three kills apiece courtesy of Addison Ness and Adrianna Larson, and 15 digs courtesy of Ellen DeNorquist in a season-ending, 25-20, 25-18 loss.
The Little Ten Conference champions finish the season 33-5.
