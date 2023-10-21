The Times Area Roundup: FCW finishes regular season 7-2; Fieldcrest fails to get win No. 5

Football
FCW 49, Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 6: At Farmer City, the Falcons wrapped up their Illinois 8-Man Football Association season with a 7-2 record after smashing the host Knights, who finish 3-6.
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland led 21-0 after one quarter and 35-6 by halftime, with Payton Quaintance adding scoring runs of 16, 10 and 2 yards during his 15-carry, 163-yard performance. Brennan Edens added 13 carries for 128 yards and a TD, with Kesler Collins tallying 12 carries for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Zandar Radke and Logan Ruddy both recorded interceptions for FCW, which await the 16-team I8FA playoff bracket’s release this weekend.
LeRoy 56, Fieldcrest 28: At LeRoy, the visiting Knights (4-5) were playing for a likely spot in the postseason, but couldn’t quite keep up with the one-loss Panthers.
Fieldcrest trailed throughout, including 21-12 after one quarter and 42-20 at halftime.
With leading rusher Eddie Lorton limited to just 31 yards, Fieldcrest took to the air, with Brady Ruestman completing 16-of-30 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns. Jozia Johnson hauled in eight of those completions for 221 yards and a score, with Lorton adding four receptions for 76 yards and the other receiving TD.
Girls tennis
O’Fallon and Cushing make it to Saturday: Ottawa’s No. 1 doubles team of Rylee O’Fallon and Emma Cushing advanced to the final day of competition at the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament and will play in the consolation semifinals at 8 a.m. Saturday morning against Highland’s Josie Wojcikiewicz and Sophia Fleming.
A win Saturday morning would send the Pirates duo — 4-1 for the tournament after going 1-1 Friday with a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Benet’s Shane Delaney and Clare Lopatka followed by an 8-6 win over North Shore Country Day’s Charlotte Graham and Anna Beth Woolf — to the fifth-place match at Buffalo Grove High School.
Girls volleyball
Putnam Co, 2, Earlville 0: At Granville, the visiting Red Raiders fell in straight sets, 26-24, 25-17, despite Brooklyn Guelde’s 14 assists and three digs along with Mady Olson’s 15 digs and four kills.