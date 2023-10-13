The Times Area Roundup: Seneca volleyball takes 3rd in Tri-County tournament

Volleyball
Seneca 2, St. Bede 0: At rural Varna, the Fighting Irish defeated the Bruins 25-17, 26-24 on Thursday to win the third-place match of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Midland High School. Seneca trailed at one point of the second set 23-16.
Woodland 2, Putnam County 1: At rural Varna, the Warriors captured the consolation title of the TCC Tournament with a 25-20, 22-25, 29-27 victory over the Panthers.
Streator 2, Lisle 0: At Lisle, the Bulldogs topped the Lions 25-8, 25-22 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference match.
Streator (18-8-1, 7-6) received solid outings from Sonia Proksa (six kills, nine digs), Mya Zavada (two kills, three blocks), Sophia Pence (four kills, seven digs), Emma Rambo (three kills, 16 assists) and Rilee Talty (three aces, eight digs).
Earlville 2, Serena 0: At Serena, the Red Raiders earned a 25-21, 25-19 Little Ten Conference victory over the Huskers.
Earlville was led by Ryleigh Dixon (nine service points), Mady Olson (five kills), Hannah Pfaff (five kills, 12 digs) and Brook Guelde (three kills, 16 digs, 15 assists).
Serena was paced by Jenna Setchell (four blocks, four kills, five points), Paisley Twait (14 digs, three kills), Bella Erpenbach (10 digs), Makayla McNally (four blocks, four kills, three digs) and Macy Mahler (12 assists, eight points).
Somonauk 2, DePue 0: At Somonauk, the Bobcats rolled to a 25-4, 25-5 LTC triumph over the Little Giants.
Somonauk (11-10, 4-5) was led by Riley Snider (14 points, five aces), Aubrey Chiavario (11 points, seven aces) Josie Rader (10 points, three aces, two kills) and Haley McCoy (two kills).
Fieldcrest 2, Lexington 0: At Minonk, the Knights defeated the Minutemen 25-23, 25-17 in the Heart of Illinois Conference match to improve to 25-5 overall and 9-3 in league play.
Fieldcrest received great matches from Allie Wiesenhofer (11 kills, 11 digs), Katlin White (six kills). Macy Gochanour (13 assists), Bella Fortner (nine assists, two aces) and Kaylin Rients (three blocks).
Boys soccer
Streator 1, La Salle-Peru 0: At the James Street Recreation Area, the Bulldogs topped the Cavaliers in penalty kicks to improve to 8-10-1 on the season.
Streator opens the Class 2A Sterling Regional Friday at home against Dixon in a quarterfinal match.