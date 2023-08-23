The Times Area Roundup: Earlville, Streator volleyball move to 2-0; Ottawa wins opener

Girls volleyball
Earlville def. South Beloit 25-10, 25-7: At Earlville on Tuesday, the host Red Raiders moved to 2-0 on the season by overwhelming South Beloit.
Nevaeh Sansone served up 17 points, including 10 on aces, and added eight kills; Emily Harness served up 10 points, three on aces; Hannah Pfaff put down three kills; and Brook Guelde put up 12 assists.
Parkview Christian def. Somonauk 25-23, 25-22: At Yorkville, the visiting Bobcats (0-1) lost a nail-biter to open the season.
Aubrey Chiavario (five kills), Hailey McCoy (four kills) and Addie Britt (13 service points) led the attach for Somonauk, with Ali McBride and Josie Rader leading the back-row defense.
Leland def. Midland 25-10, 16-25, 25-22: At rural Varna, the visiting Panthers triumphed in a three-set, nonconference thriller.
Streator def. Dwight 25-19, 25-14: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the Bulldogs (2-0) scored another nonconference road victory against a Tri-County Conference team.
Alexa Jacobs (four kills, two blocks), Mya Zavada (three kills), Sonia Proksa (four kills), Sophia Pence (three aces), Rilee Talty (six digs, three aces) and Emma Rambo (13 assists, six digs) led Streator.
Ottawa def. Dunlap 26-24, 25-23: At Dunlap, the Pirates (1-0) claimed their season opener with a thrilling two-set road victory in conference action.
Lexington def. Marquette 19-25, 25-13, 25-16: At Lexington, the visiting Crusaders (0-1) lost their season opener to the Minutemen in three sets.
Marquette is scheduled to be home Wednesday (vs. Newark) and Thursday (vs. St. Bede) in Bader Gym.
Reed-Custer def. Serena 25-18, 20-25, 25-23: At Braidwood on Monday, the Huskers dropped their season opener despite a five-kill, two-block performance at the net from Paisley Twait.
Macy Mahler (eight assists), Makayla McNally (four blocks), Hannah McNelis (five digs) and Jenna Setchell (three kills) also led Serena (0-1).
Newark def. Moline 17-25, 25-20, 25-16: On Monday, the Norsemen played up and came back for the victory in three sets, led by Kiara Wesseh (six kills, five digs), Lauren Ulrich (10 assists, four kills) and Elle Norquist (10 digs).
Boys soccer
Rock Island 6, Streator 1: At Rock Island on Monday, the Bulldogs (0-1) fell in their season opener.
Noah Russow scored the goal, while Noah Camp recorded eight saves.
Sophomore girls volleyball
Streator def. Dwight 25-20, 25-14: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, Aubrey Jacobs had 12 assists, Alexa Barr four kills and Maiya Lansford 12 digs.
Marquette def. Lexington 25-18, 25-23: At Lexington, Marquette earned the season-opening victory.
Freshman girls volleyball
Streator def. Dwight 25-14, 25-12: At the Bloomington Street Gym, the Bullpup Spikers received five assists and four aces from Reese Reinhold and two kills apiece off the hands of Tamya Glass, Raegan Kostal and Morgan Kostal.
Marquette def. Lexington 25-23, 25-10: At Lexington, Marquette earned the season-opening victory.