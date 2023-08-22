BCR roundup, Aug. 21: Luke Smith’s tie-breaker lifts Princeton golf to victory

Luke Smith was the fifth-man on Princeton’s scorecard against Newman Monday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course, but his score counted the most.
When the scores were tallied, the Tigers and Comets came in tied with 174s. Smith checked in at 47, five strokes better than the Comets’ fifth-man to take the meet.
“The boys battled hard tonight. We’ve been working on some individual things that paid off tonight,” PHS coach Brandon Crawford said. “Still room to grow. ... We missed some shots we shouldn’t have, but they stayed in the fight. It was a good win for my boys, and I’m proud of their effort tonight.”
Tyson Phillips led the Tigers with a 42 while Jackson Mason, Jayden Fulkerson and Kaiden Coomer all checked in with 44s. Nolan Kloepping added a 48.
Newman was led by Logan Palmer with a 40 and Chase Decker and Garrett Wolfe with 42s.
Ridgewood was third, two strokes back at 176, led by medalist Gracie Russell (39).
PHS recognized its three seniors for Senior Night - Michael Ellis, Cail Piper and Phillips.
At Kewanee: Bureau Valley (161) swept a Three Rivers triangular at Baker Park Golf Course Monday over E-P (191) and host Kewanee (223).
The Storm’s Wyatt Novotny was medalist at 37. Also scoring for the Storm were Drake Michlig at 42 and Atticus Middleton and Landen Birdsley with 43s. Colin Stabler added a 44 and Logan Philhower a 47.