Nerf Nights Return to the Bureau County Metro Center This January

The Bureau County Metro Center is excited to bring back its popular Nerf Nights program, offering kids a fun, active, and supervised way to burn off energy during the winter months. Beginning January 2 and running through January 30, Nerf Nights will take place every Friday afternoon, giving young participants a chance to enjoy friendly competition with their peers.

Sessions are divided by age to keep games balanced and enjoyable for everyone. Children in K through 2nd grade will play at 4 p.m., followed by 3rd through 5th graders at 5 p.m. Each session lasts approximately 45 minutes and features a variety of fast-paced games and challenges that keep kids engaged and moving. Darts are provided, but participants must bring their own Nerf launcher. Eye protection is strongly recommended to ensure a safe experience for all.

Nerf Nights create a lively environment where kids can run, strategize, and compete in a positive atmosphere. With supervision from staff and thoughtfully organized games, participants can enjoy all the excitement of Nerf play while parents have peace of mind knowing their children are in a safe and structured setting.

Registration for the January program is open to BCMC members for $30, Princeton residents for $35, and non-residents for $40. Spots tend to fill quickly, making early registration a great idea for families eager to join in on the fun.

Come be part of the return of this community favorite and kick off the new year with active play, teamwork, and plenty of Nerf-powered excitement.

For more information, contact Brett Renner, Recreation Supervisor at the Bureau County Metro Center.

Bureau County Metro Center

837 Park Ave W

Princeton, IL 61356

Ph: 815-872-0840

www.princetonparkdistrict.org

Bureau County Metro Center