Understanding Menstrual Health: When to Seek Help and What to Expect

Menstrual cycles are as unique as the women who experience them. While there are general guidelines — such as a cycle length of 21 to 35 days and bleeding that lasts between two to seven days — what’s considered “normal” can vary from person to person and even from month to month. Dr. Rosa Aramburo, a gynecologist with Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, emphasizes that cycles often shift with age, after pregnancy, and leading up to menopause.

Many women face menstrual issues that interfere with daily life, yet these concerns are often dismissed. Painful periods affect 85% of women, heavy bleeding impacts nearly 50%, and irregular cycles are reported by 45%. Premenstrual syndrome (PMS), known for mood changes, bloating, and fatigue, affects up to 96% of women. “These issues are widespread and significantly impact daily activities, including school and work,” says Dr Aramburo.

While some fluctuation in your cycle can be expected, you do not want to ignore persistent issues — particularly during adolescence or perimenopause. Dr. Aramburo advises seeking care “if symptoms interfere with your life, relationships, work, or school.” Seeking reassurance about your menstrual health can offer clarity and peace of mind.

During an office visit, Dr. Aramburo will perform a comprehensive evaluation, including a physical exam, pelvic ultrasound, lab work, and a thorough medical history review. Even when no specific cause is found, many effective treatments can enhance quality of life. Depending on the individual’s needs and reproductive goals, these may include lifestyle adjustments, medications, and surgical options.

Above all, Dr. Aramburo emphasizes, “You are not alone. Menstrual issues are common, but they are not often discussed.” She encourages women to stay up to date on preventive care, including cervical cancer screenings and clinical breast exams.

Being informed and proactive is the first step toward better menstrual health and well-being. Dr. Aramburo and Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers are excellent resources for every stage of your reproductive health.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please contact:

Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists

1300 Starfire Drive

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 324-9700

morrishospital.org/obgyn