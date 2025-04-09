Youth Service Bureau Prepares for 50th Anniversary Celebration, Seeks Community Stories

The Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley (YSB) is set to mark a significant milestone in 2026, celebrating 50 years of dedicated service to children, youth, and families in need. Since its incorporation on December 31, 1975, the organization has played a crucial role in providing foster care, counseling, crisis intervention, and family stabilization services. Over the past five decades, thousands of young lives have been impacted by YSB’s work.

As preparations begin for this landmark anniversary, YSB is reflecting on its legacy and the profound effect it has had on individuals and communities throughout northern Illinois. Behind every statistic is a personal story - of a child who found safety in foster care, a family that remained together with the right support, or a young person who overcame adversity with the help of a YSB program.

To honor this history, YSB is planning a year-long celebration in 2026, featuring special events, community gatherings, and a tribute to those who have contributed to the organization’s mission. As part of this effort, YSB is inviting individuals who have been impacted by its services, including former clients, foster parents, staff members, and supporters to share their stories.

Community members interested in sharing their memories are encouraged to contact YSB via email at betho@ysbiv.org or by calling 815-431-3023.

“These personal experiences highlight the true impact of YSB and serve as inspiration for continuing this vital mission,”stated current Board President Rici Dale.

Community members who’d like to help guide YSB into the future are encouraged to contact RiciD@ysbiv.org .

As YSB looks back on 50 years of service, it also looks ahead to the future, reaffirming its commitment to providing hope, resilience, and positive change for the next generation.

For more information, please contact:

Youth Service Bureau

424 W. Madison St.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: 815-433-3953

Email: contactus@ysbiv.org

Youth Service Bureau of IL Valley Sponsored logo