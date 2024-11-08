The Importance of Giving Back During the Holiday Season: Supporting Adults with Disabilities

The holiday season is a time of reflection, gratitude, and giving back to those who make our communities stronger. Ottawa Friendship House (OFH), a local organization dedicated to supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is an integral part of the Ottawa community. By offering services and programs that promote independence, skill-building, and social connection, Ottawa Friendship House enriches the lives of individuals like Donald, who has been an integral part of the community for nearly 60 years.

Donald’s story at Ottawa Friendship House is one of deep roots and unwavering dedication. Raised by a proud Marine father, Donald attended Ottawa High School and formed lasting friendships there. Over the decades, he excelled as an athlete in the Special Olympics and contributed to OFH in the workshop and even had a role at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

One of the most impactful ways the community can support Ottawa Friendship House this season is through donations. Every dollar helps Ottawa Friendship House maintain programs like the Day Program, where participants, including retirees like Donald, engage in joyful activities and build friendships that sustain their sense of community.

Attending community events hosted by Ottawa Friendship House is another meaningful way to give back. These events often serve as fundraisers, but they also celebrate the accomplishments of the individuals served.

Stories like Donald’s highlight the value of Ottawa Friendship House’s work, as he reflects on decades spent in an environment that has championed his growth, friendships, and achievements. Now retired and supported by his younger sister, and surrounded by a caring community, Donald’s life exemplifies the power of belonging and the profound impact Ottawa Friendship House has had on his journey.

This holiday season, please consider supporting Ottawa Friendship House. Your contribution, no matter the size, helps create a community where everyone is valued and supported.

For more information, or to donate to this worthy organization, please contact:

Ottawa Friendship House

1718 N. 2525th Rd.

Ottawa, IL 61350

Ph: (815) 434-0737

friendshiphouseillinois.org

