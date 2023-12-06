How To Decide If Your Furnace Needs To Be Repaired Or Replaced

Unsure if the furnace in your home needs a tune-up or just needs to be replaced altogether? Here are some tips to help you make the best decision for your household during this brisk winter season:

1. Age

Furnaces naturally deteriorate with age, which can increase the likelihood of breakdowns and inefficiencies. The average lifespan of a furnace is around 15 to 20 years. To that end, if your furnace is not quite that old, it may benefit from a tune-up rather than replacement. Have an older furnace? Seek a professional assessment from an HVAC technician at Kettman Heating and Plumbing who can help determine the most cost-effective option.

2. Performance

Uneven heating, strange noises, visible rust, or a pilot light that keeps going out can all be warning signs that your furnace is in trouble. While a tune-up might resolve the issue in the short term, your technician can make a diagnosis and recommend the appropriate course of action.

3. High energy bills

Does it seem like your monthly energy bills are rising unnecessarily? This could be a sign that your appliance is not functioning efficiently. A tune-up could be the solution, but the furnace’s lifespan also needs to be taken into consideration. Additionally, consider whether an air leak in your home could be the culprit. Check for drafts around windows, doors, baseboards, and electrical outlets, and seal them up with caulk or weatherstripping.

Winter is not the time to be stuck with a faulty or broken furnace. If you are experiencing any of the issues above, don't hesitate to call a qualified HVAC technician.

