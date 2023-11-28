Maitri Path to Wellness Offers Extended Care for Addiction Recovery Journey

In the realm of addiction recovery, the journey toward wellness is deeply personal. Wellness and Recovery with Maitri (WARM) embodies a sanctuary for this journey, offering extended care that goes beyond conventional treatments. At WARM, the focus is on not just overcoming addiction, but on fostering a holistic transformation that prepares individuals for a sustained, fulfilling life post-recovery.

Extended care at WARM involves a comprehensive approach that includes mental health counseling, life skills training, and community reintegration support. It’s designed to fill the gap between intensive inpatient treatment and the return to everyday life, providing a buffer and support network that guards against relapse.

Research consistently shows that the longer an individual stays engaged in a structured treatment program, the better their chances of long-term recovery. Those who participate in programs extending beyond 90 days show significantly higher rates of sustained sobriety compared to those in shorter programs.

Traditional recovery models often focus on addressing the immediate crisis of addiction. In contrast, extended care models like that at WARM prioritize ongoing support. They understand that recovery is a long-term process that requires continuous effort, support, and resources.

Core Components of WARM’s Treatment Program: WARM’s treatment program is built on several core components, each tailored to foster recovery and personal growth in a supportive community setting.

Building Support Networks



Mastering Essential Life Skills



Fostering Independent Living



Cultivating Hobbies and Passions



Ensuring Round-the-Clock Support



Recovery residences bridge the gap between intensive care and full independence, allowing residents to gradually adapt to life outside the treatment facility. The extended care model at WARM doesn’t just aim to treat addiction, but to transform lives, offering hope and a solid foundation for a future free from addiction.

If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, call us at (815) 780-0690 to learn more about our addiction treatment services. You can read another article on WARM’s facility here . Or you can read a deep dive here.

During this season of giving, your donation at maitripathtowellness.com can help make a huge difference in someone’s life. For more information, please contact:

Maitri Path To Wellness 111 Bucklin Street, Ste. 1 La Salle, IL 61301 (815) 780-0690 maitripathtowellness.com

Maitri path to Wellness logo 2022 sponsored