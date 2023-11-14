Five Reasons Why You May Need to Replace Your Furnace Before Winter

When the weather outside is cold and frightful, you want the indoors to feel warm and delightful. And a properly working furnace is essential to just that. Here are five reasons why you may want to upgrade to a new furnace before winter arrives:

1. Lifespan

The average lifespan of a furnace is around 15 to 20 years. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends that you have your furnace inspected and cleaned by a qualified professional every year to help identify any potential problems early on and prevent them from becoming more serious. If your furnace is more than 15 years old, you should consider replacing it.

2. Strange noises

If strange noises, such as rattling, banging, grinding, or squeaking emanate from your furnace, it might be due to loose equipment or ducts, worn parts, or a clogged filter.

3. Abnormal smells

Is a burning smell coming from your furnace that’s not going away? It could be a sign of a dirty air filter. A burning plastic or rubber smell could be indicating a problem with electrical connections. Make sure to contact a professional technician to investigate any strange odors coming from your heating system.

4. Frequent repairs

Is your appliance in constant need of expensive repairs? It is likely time to invest in a new, more reliable and energy-efficient furnace.

5. Uneven heating

Are some rooms in your house warmer than others? The older the appliances get, the harder it becomes for them to evenly distribute heat throughout the home, which can translate to higher energy bills each month.

If you’re experiencing any of the problems listed above, have your furnace inspected by a qualified professional at Kettman Heating and Plumbing, who can help you determine whether your furnace needs to be repaired or replaced.

