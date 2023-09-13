Youth Service Bureau Helps Reduce Number of Incarcerated Youths in the Illinois Valley

Youth Service Bureau of Illinois Valley’s Juvenile Justice Programs (Redeploy Illinois and Second Chance) provide community-based comprehensive services to meet the needs of young people who would otherwise be incarcerated. Using a positive, holistic approach, the goal is to empower youth and families to make better decisions and leave the programs with long-term, positive goals established.

“Participants work with a case manager on life skills and a therapist to address mental health needs,” explained Hannah Chapman, YSB Director of Juvenile Services. “We also address the intense trauma that many have grown up with. Our team continues to have successes that result in positive lifestyle choices and less recidivism.”

These evidence-based services are both life-changing and cost effective. The average cost per young person served in Redeploy Illinois is nearly $180,000 less than one incarcerated by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ).

Erica Hughes, Redeploy Illinois Program Administrator, states, “When the Redeploy Illinois Program was implemented in 2012, YSB’s service area averaged 27 commitments to IDJJ a year. Over time that has decreased sharply, with nine youth incarcerated in FY22 and only one in FY23.” This demonstrates an incredibly powerful impact on both the lives of youth and the bottom line for the State of Illinois.

YSB is proud to provide these impactful services in partnership with the 13th Judicial Circuit Probation and Court Services Department, with funding support from Illinois Department of Human Services and the LaSalle County 708 Mental Health Board. Don Miskowiec, Executive Director of La Salle County 708 Mental Health Board, states, “These programs are an integral part of our community service delivery system.”

