Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp overcome 6-run deficit, beat Normal in 11 innings

Nick Weaver runs home during the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp's 9-8, 11-inning victory over the Normal CornBelters on Wednesday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Photo provided by Pistol Shrimp)

Louis Perona drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning Wednesday to give the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp a 9-8 walk-off victory over the Normal CornBelters at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp fell behind 6-0 through 2 1/2 innings before rallying.

Kyle Gibson hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to get Illinois Valley on the board.

In the fourth, Will Ashley hit an RBI double, Pambos Nicoloudes brought in a run with a ground out and Lucas Smith singled home a run to pull the Shrimp within 6-4.

Makana Olaso launched a three-run home run in the seventh to give the Shrimp their first lead at 7-6.

However, the CornBelters tied it with a run in the eighth to force extra innings.

Normal scored a run in the top of the 10th to take an 8-7 lead, but the Shrimp’s Chance Resetich stole home in the bottom half to extend the game and set up the walk-off win in the 11th.

Ashley, Nicoloudes and Smith had two hits each for the Shrimp (32-17, 15-8 second half).

Jeffrey Behrends earned the win in relief as he tossed two scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two batters and walking one.

Joseph Martin was the starting pitcher, giving up six runs (three earned ) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three innings.

Andrew Ressler pitched six innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk.