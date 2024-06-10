NewsTribine Pistol Shrimp Player of the Week: Pitcher Taylor Waldron

Ottawa native and Marquette graduate Taylor Waldron had a strong first start of the season for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in an 8-7, 10-inning walk-off win over the Burlington Bees on June 5.

Waldron got a no decision as he gave up two unearned runs on four hits while striking out eight batters and walking none in six innings.

He left the game with the Shrimp trailing 2-1, but Illinois Valley rallied an eventually won on a walk-off home run by Tyler Dorsch.

Waldron is the NewsTribune Pistol Shrimp Player of the Week.

Waldron, who plays for John A. Logan, made two previous relief appearances for the Shrimp this season.

In 11 1/3 innings this season, Waldron has allowed two runs (none earned) on seven hits with 16 strikeouts and no walks.

Waldon is tied for fourth in the Prospect League in strikeouts. Although he has a 0.00 ERA, he hasn’t pitched enough innings to qualify for the league leaders. Players must pitch one inning per team game played.

The Pistol Shrimp are 8-4.