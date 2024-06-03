Pistol Shrimp Player of the Week: Outfielder Tyler Dorsch

Tyler Dorsch is off to a hot start to the 2024 season as he is among the Pistol Shrimp’s leaders in several offensive categories.

Through six games, Dorsch leads the team with two doubles and seven stolen bases and is tied for the team high with eight RBIs. He’s second on the team in batting average at .400 and in runs scored with nine.

Dorsch leads the Prospect League in steals, is tied for second in runs and RBIs and is tied for 10th in batting average.

The senior from Concordia University-Chicago has three mutli-hit games as he went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs in the season opener, he was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs in the home opener and he went 3 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs in a 12-10 loss Friday.

He has a hit in every game so far.

Dorsch is in his second season playing with the Pistol Shrimp.